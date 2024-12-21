Pay traffic challans within 3 months: SP Jagadeesh

Anantapur: SP P Jagadeesh has advised the people to pay traffic challans within three months of issue, failing which vehicles will be seized.

In a statement released here on Friday, the SP warned that traffic rules will be implemented stringently in the light of the recent High Court observations on the implementation of traffic rules.

Cases will be filed against parents if they allow their minor children to drive motor vehicles. A serious view will be taken on triple riding, wrong parking, driving without license, autos over-loading and vehicles running without registration.

He said licences and vehicle C book should be carried along with the driver. Auto drivers should not indulge in overloading and subject passengers to risk.