Payyavula warmly welcomes Union Min Sitharaman
Highlights
Anantapur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received a grand welcome from Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav at the NASIC Centre in Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai district, on Friday morning.
The Union Minister arrived to participate in several official programmes scheduled at the NASIC Centre. As a mark of respect, Minister Payyavula Keshav presented her with a Nandi idol and a floral bouquet. Also present at the welcome ceremony were Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles S Savitha, and Hindupur MP Parthasarathi.
