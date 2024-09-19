PCC chief demands apology from BJP

Vijayawada : Demanding apology from the leaders of BJP, the Congress activists led by Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila staged a massive protest demonstration for their utterances against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Gandhi statue in the old city here on Wednesday.

Sharmila lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for their silence when the rank and file of the party were calling for the assassination of Rahul Gandhi. She said that it may be construed that the BJP leaders were making such comments under their direction only.

Strongly condemning the behaviour and statements of BJP leaders, PCC demanded action against them immediately.

Taking strong exception to calling Rahul Gandhi a terrorist, Sharmila wondered was it terrorism to demand justice and share in the development to the weaker sections who form 90 per cent of the population. She asserted that it was the Congress party which achieved freedom to the country and it was the Gandhi family who sacrificed the lives for the country.

She made it clear that the BJP leaders have no right even to utter the name of Rahul Gandhi. In fact, the BJP is the communal and terrorist party, she said.

She demanded apology immediately from the BJP leaders for their utterances.