Live
- Now deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar comes out promoting gaming app
- Sensex, Nifty reach new highs
- Tulasi Reddy calls cadre to work for congress victory in parliament elections
- Congress party mandal leader wishes Eluru district Congress president on Sankranti
- Buggana Rajendranath Reddy conducts walk with Buggana
- BSP to contest alone in parliament elections, says Mayawati
- Antipsychotic drugs may raise sudden cardiac death risk: Study
- RBI releases draft framework for Fintech sector self-regulatory organisations
- Samsung Galaxy S24: Expected Launch and Prices for S24+, S24 Ultra in India
- iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report
Just In
PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned
Highlights
Y S Sharmila likely to appoint as PCC chief within two days
Guntur Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned to his post and. sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to this effect on Monday . AICC decided to appoint Y S Sharmila as PCC chief Gidugu in the backdrop of 2024 Assembly elections. Mallikarjun Kharge has already explained about her appointment to Y S Sharmila, it is learnt. Taking this into consideration, Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned.AICC is likely to Y S Sharmila as PCC chief within two or three days.
