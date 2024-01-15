PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned

Guntur Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned to his post and. sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to this effect on Monday . AICC decided to appoint Y S Sharmila as PCC chief Gidugu in the backdrop of 2024 Assembly elections. Mallikarjun Kharge has already explained about her appointment to Y S Sharmila, it is learnt. Taking this into consideration, Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned.AICC is likely to Y S Sharmila as PCC chief within two or three days.