  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned

PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned
x
Highlights

Y S Sharmila likely to appoint as PCC chief within two days

Guntur Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned to his post and. sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to this effect on Monday . AICC decided to appoint Y S Sharmila as PCC chief Gidugu in the backdrop of 2024 Assembly elections. Mallikarjun Kharge has already explained about her appointment to Y S Sharmila, it is learnt. Taking this into consideration, Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned.AICC is likely to Y S Sharmila as PCC chief within two or three days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X