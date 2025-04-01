Peace rally held over Pastor Praveen Pagadala’s death

Kakinada: The Christian community in Kakinada organised a massive peace rally on Monday expressing their condolences over the death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala. This rally was led by CYF International Director Dr BHV Murthy Raju and other key leaders, the rally commenced from Bhanugudi Junction, passed through Kondayya Palem, and culminated at the Collectorate.

Speaking at the event, CYF advisor Bishop Reddy Jyothi Kumar, Murthy Raju, and Bishop Joseph Benny said that the rally was held to spread the message of peace, reassure the bereaved family, and urge the community to reject revenge in favor of love and unity. Expressing solidarity with the rally, Civic Welfare Association president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju, CPM leaders Palivela Veerababu, D. Shesha Babji, Tadi Babji, and Tadi Prasad also participated.

Several Christian leaders at the rally voiced their belief that Pastor Praveen was murdered. However, they stated that they had faith in the police and were awaiting a thorough investigation and a clear statement from the authorities. They described his death as an attack on democracy.

Leaders from the National Christian Council, including Mosa Abraham, Parimi Isaac, K John Prasad, S Samuel, Dommeti Sagar, and K. Moses Kumar, participated in the demonstration. Also in attendance were Ricky Gootam from the All India Christian Council, along with City Pastors Fellowship, City Suburban, Seashore, Coastal, andCYF leaders K John Wycliffe and Dudipala Srinivas. Former SC Corporation State Director Janga Gagarin and Vijay Bhaskar were also among those present.