Peela Srinivasa Rao elected as GVMC Mayor

Visakhapatnam: As expected TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao has been elected as Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

At a special meeting held to elect the Mayoral candidate in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Visakhapatnam South Constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav proposed Peela Srinivasa Rao's name for the Mayoral post. The proposal was supported by north constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju along with other alliance council members.

Joint Collector and Presiding Officer of the election Mayur Ashok declared Peela Srinivasa Rao as the new Mayor.

The alliance leaders congratulated the new Mayor and celebrated the occasion by bursting firecrackers at the GVMC office.