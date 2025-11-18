  1. Home
News

Pejavar seer offers prayers at Tirumala

  • Created On:  18 Nov 2025 9:22 AM IST
Tirumala: HH Sri Vishveshaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka offered prayers in the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

He was accorded a traditional welcome amidst the chanting of Veda mantras. Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna welcomed the pontiff of Pejavara peetham.

TTD Board Member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, and others were present.

Pejavara MuttVishveshaprasanna Teertha SwamijiTirumala DarshanVenkateswara TempleTTD WelcomeReligious Visit

