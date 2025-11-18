Pejavar seer offers prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: HH Sri Vishveshaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka offered prayers in the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.
He was accorded a traditional welcome amidst the chanting of Veda mantras. Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna welcomed the pontiff of Pejavara peetham.
TTD Board Member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, and others were present.
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Red Fort Blast Case; Accused Linked To Drone And Rocket Experiments
<ul class='hocal_short_desc'><li>The NIA has arrested 20-year-old Jasir Bilal Wani, accused of providing technical support—modifying drones and attempting to build rockets—for the group behind the November 10 Red Fort blast.</li><li>The probe reveals a sophisticated multi-state terror network.</li></ul>