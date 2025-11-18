Pejavar seer offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: HH Sri Vishveshaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka offered prayers in the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

He was accorded a traditional welcome amidst the chanting of Veda mantras. Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna welcomed the pontiff of Pejavara peetham.

TTD Board Member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, and others were present.