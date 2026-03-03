Pemmasani reviews ongoing works in Guntur

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that within twenty months of the coalition government assuming office, works worth nearly Rs 400 crore have been taken up within Guntur city limits. He stated that a detailed review was conducted on ongoing works, with special focus on 20 key issues, including land acquisition at Sankar Vilas, notices have been issued to 20 persons. Along with mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi and Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, he conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate conference hall on Monday on various ongoing development works related to the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

He directed the officials to complete the third phase of the Inner Ring Road by the end of this year. As works at Narla Venkateswara Rao Auditorium have been pending for some time, discussions were held to expedite the process and tenders have been invited. He said issues relating to sanitation and water supply were also discussed in detail. He instructed the GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok to ensure provision of necessary toilets and basic facilities for sanitary workers.

He emphasised the need to prevent dumping of waste into drains and on roads. Discussions were also held on modifying contracts related to greenery, revenue plantations and maintenance of parks. Referring to demolition works undertaken for road widening along major roads in the city, he said the works have stalled midway and directed officials to complete them at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to traders. He further stated that new tenders should be invited only after the completion of ongoing works and suggested formation of committees to ensure accountability to the public. He appreciated the efforts of the newly appointed GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok for expediting works.