Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu

Tirupati: Chittoor ZP chairman G Srinivasulu said that construction of the pending houses sanctioned under Prime Minister Awas Yojana will be completed by linking the housing programme with 100-day employment (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme).

Presiding over the ZP general body meeting held here on Friday, the ZP chief said that the officials concerned will identify all the pending houses and will complete construction works. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, efforts are on for improving medical and health care, education, agriculture and animal husbandry.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani demanded enhancement of Pakala Government Hospital into a 50-bed hospital and to make it function round-the-clock. Due to lack of facilities, people are forced to go to Kothakota hospital, he added. He also wanted to set up a new hospital on Puthalapattu - Naidupeta highway to provide medical services to the injured in accidents, which are frequent on the busy highway.

MP Gurumoorthy urged medical and health department to conduct cancer screening tests in villages through SVIMS pink bus and to provide treatment to those affected with the disease in hospitals with advanced facilities free of cost.

MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy brought the issue of shortage of teachers in many mandals, while GD Nellore MLA Thomas complained that doctors coming to duty very late, causing inconvenience to patients in PHCs in six mandals in his constituency.

District Collector Sumit Kumar assured to provide required number of teachers to these mandals under jumbling. He gave a detailed account of development works in various sectors including agriculture. Stating that there is no dearth of sand in the district, he said 70,000 metric tonnes of sand was provided free of cost for house construction. Puthalapattu MLA Dr K Murali Mohan pointed out that several borewells were dug, but power connection was not provided, making them useless. He wanted the officials to provide power connection immediately for providing drinking water in villages. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu sought details of the beneficiaries of 20,534 houses allotted in the erstwhile Chittoor district and also wanted release of funds for the completion of houses already sanctioned and under construction in GD Nellore. Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, Madanapalle Sub-Collector Megha Swaroop, Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, MLC Bharat and others were present.