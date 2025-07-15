Pending land issues resolved in PGRS

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar, participated in the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the Revenue Bhavan in Anantapur Collectorate on Monday morning. During the session, he personally received petitions from citizens regarding various issues, aiming for immediate resolution.

Joint Collector Shivanarayan Sharma, assistant collector Sachin R Har, DRO Malola, SDCs Mallikarjuna, Anand, Tippe Naik, FSO Ramakrishna Reddy, and JD Agriculture Uma Maheswaramma also attended and actively participated in addressing public concerns.

Speaking at the event, Collector Dr Vinod Kumar instructed DWAMA and RWS officials to implement large-scale water conservation efforts in villages facing drinking water shortages. He emphasised community involvement in the innovative ‘Save Water-Use Water’ campaign, which includes constructing soak pits near public taps and borewells, and developing farm ponds under the NREGS scheme to enhance rainwater harvesting.

In a heartwarming moment, the Collector resolved a six-year-old land dispute involving retired army veteran G Mahmood from Guntakal. The veteran had been allotted 5 acres of land by the government, which was unlawfully occupied. The Collector ensured the removal of encroachments, updated land records, and issued an NOC, bringing immediate relief.

In gratitude, Mahmood’s daughters, G Habeebunnisa Begum and G Saheba Begum, met the Collector during the PGRS session. Standing in line like other petitioners, they honoured Dr. Vinod Kumar with a shawl and flower bouquet, expressing heartfelt thanks to the government for the timely and just resolution.

The session witnessed participation from officials of various departments and numerous petitioners across the district.