Pendurthi MLA distributes rugs, shawls to senior citizens

Anakapalli: Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu reached out to the inmates of Loyola Old Age Home at Pendurthi in Anakapalli on Friday.

On the New Year day, Ramesh Babu appealed to the party leaders and activists not to present him with any bouquets or other gifts while meeting him but to consider presenting shawls and rugs instead.

Later, the shawls and rugs he received on the occasion were distributed to the inmates of the old age home.

The MLA’s humanitarian gesture not only brought cheer to the inmates but also garnered admiration from various sections.