Pension distribution on 1st of every month under NTR Bharosa scheme: Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, announced that pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme are being distributed promptly on the 1st of every month across the State.

Speaking at a distribution event held on Tuesday at Swami Reddy Nagar near KC Canal in Kurnool town, the Minister personally handed over pensions to several beneficiaries, including KY Varalakshmi (Rs 4,000), K Lakshmi Devi (Rs 4,000), C Nagalakshmi (Rs 6,000), Sheikh Shavali (Rs 6,000), Mehboob Basha (Rs.6,000), and Latif, a transgender beneficiary (Rs 4,000).

In total, pensions were distributed to around 35 people, with ₹4,000 being given as old-age pension and Rs 6,000 as disability pension.

During the visit, Bharath stated that despite the State’s financial challenges, the government is committed to delivering pensions on time. He noted that if the 1st of the month falls on a holiday, pensions are issued a day in advance. He further highlighted the State’s welfare initiatives, such as providing nutritious meals for just Rs 5 through Anna Canteens and implementing the ‘Talliki Vandhanam’ scheme, under which mothers receive financial support based on the number of children pursuing education. He affirmed that this benefit is extended to every eligible child in the household, unlike previous governments that limited it to only one student per family.Looking ahead, he revealed that from August 15, the government will be introducing free bus travel for women across the State.

He interacted with families who received support under the ‘Talliki Vandhanam’ scheme, including one household with five children and another with three, sharing their positive experiences.

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, 16th Ward Corporator Vijayakumari, 8th Ward Corporator Parameshwar, and other local leaders.