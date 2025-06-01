Pension fest celebrated a day early in State: Savita

Roddham: Minister Savita stated that the “Pension Festival” began a day early in the State. She participated in a programme at Naranagepalli village of Roddham Mandal, where pensions were distributed along with free LPG cylinders under the Deepam 2 scheme.

The Minister personally visited beneficiaries’ homes, handed over the pensions, and enquired about their well-being. She highlighted that, in line with the promises made during the elections, the government has decided to issue pensions in full rather than in phases.

The pension amounts have been increased to ₹4,000 for the elderly, widows, and single women, and to ₹6,000 for differently-abled persons. She Savita criticized the previous administration, noting that while former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to increase pensions to ₹3,000 in 2019, he implemented the hike in phases, adding only ₹250 increments each year. She credited NT Rama Rao for initiating the social pension scheme and said Chandrababu Naidu is continuing his legacy. Now, pensions of ₹4,000 per month are being issued, she added.

Savita further mentioned that Anna Canteens have been reopened to provide affordable meals for the poor, and three free LPG cylinders are being provided annually to women under welfare schemes.

Since Chandrababu Naidu assumed office, the State has been witnessing rapid development, she said, noting that the past five years were marked by a development vacuum. Highlighting recent development initiatives in Roddham mandal, she revealed that CC roads, drainage systems, and bridges worth ₹11 crore have been initiated.

Additionally, ₹17.5 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of an MJP school. A new building has also been inaugurated at the government hospital with an investment of ₹50 lakh. To support farmers with power infrastructure, a 33/11 kV substation is being constructed at Dodagattu at a cost of ₹3.5 crore, and Bhoomi Puja for another substation at Gourajupalli will be conducted soon. Minister Savita also announced the completion of 44 Gokulam (cattle) sheds across the mandal. She emphasized the implementation of a free sand distribution policy and reiterated that Anna Canteens are now feeding the underprivileged. Once schools reopen, the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme will provide ₹15,000 per child to eligible families.

The ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme for farmers is set to be implemented soon, and from August 15, free bus travel for women will also be introduced. The program saw the participation of government officials, NDA alliance leaders, party workers, and a large number of local residents.