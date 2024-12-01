Pensions under NTR Bharosa distributed

Kondapi : Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy informed that beneficiaries who are unable to collect their welfare pensions for two months will be allowed to receive three months' worth of pension in the third month.

The minister participated in the distribution of pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme, personally delivering benefits to beneficiaries in their homes in Nennurupadu village, located in the Kondapi constituency of Prakasam district on Saturday.

During the event, the minister emphasised the government's commitment to social welfare, assuring that in cases of government holidays, pensions would be distributed a day earlier to prevent any inconveniences for beneficiaries. Since December 1 falls on a Sunday, the minister distributed the pensions on Saturday. He announced that a total of Rs 122.22 crore would be distributed as pensions to 286,034 beneficiaries across the district, with Rs 2.8 crore allocated for 6,268 beneficiaries in the Kondapi mandal and Rs 10.20 lakh for 241 beneficiaries in Nennurupadu village.

Photo caption: Minister DSBV Swamy distributing pension to a beneficiary in Nannurupadu village on Saturday.