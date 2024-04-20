Penukonda MLA Candidate Savithamma Celebrates Naidu's birthday

Penukonda Constituency MLA Candidate, Savithamma, recently celebrated the birthday of former Chief Minister and national president of the Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu. Special puja was conducted in his name at Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Parigi Mandal, Penukonda Constituency. Following the puja, a cake cutting ceremony was held at Sri Rangaraju Palli Panchayat Papireddypally and at the Penukonda Telugu Desam Party Office.

The event was attended by leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP. Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for his contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh, was praised for his initiatives such as the construction of Golla Palli Reservoir and bringing the South Korean giant Kia car industry to the region.

Savithamma, who is running for MLA in Penukonda Constituency, expressed her admiration for Chandrababu Naidu and his role in the progress of the state. The celebration of his birthday was a testament to his impact and influence on the people of Anantapur district and beyond.