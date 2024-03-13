Penukonda TDP candidate Savithamma conducts Shankaravam, urges people to vote for TDP

Savithamma, the MLA candidate of Penukonda Constituency from the Telugu Desam Party, recently conducted a Shankaravam program in Munimadugu Panchayat, Nandu. During the event, she highlighted the development work done by the TDP in the village and criticized the lack of progress under the current ruling YCP party.

Savithamma praised the TDP for providing electricity to Munimadugu village during their regime and for further developing roads and drainage under the leadership of Paritala Ravi. She also mentioned how MLA BK Parthasarathy had repaired a dam in the village, providing a permanent solution to a major problem.

In contrast, she criticized the current MLA Sankarnarayana for neglecting the village's development over the past five years. She also mentioned the lack of progress during the Congress Party Sarpanch's tenure for the past ten years.

Savithamma urged the residents of Munimadugu to vote for the Telugu Desam