Live
- RBI slaps fines on Bank of India & Bandhan Bank for breach of rules
- BJP drops sitting MP from Telangana's Adilabad, four defectors in second list
- Urban health centers inaugurated in Vaikunthapuram and Pullareddy Nagar areas of Kavali
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy has pledged full support to aspiring entrepreneurs
- Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy honoured in Nellore
- Erstwhile West Godavari District President complains on voter list irregularities
- LPU Student gets Rs 2 Lakh prize at National Youth Parliament in New Delhi
- BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed
- PM Modi to distribute loans to 1 lakh street vendors on March 14
- Time management tips for exams
Just In
Penukonda TDP candidate Savithamma conducts Shankaravam, urges people to vote for TDP
Savithamma, the MLA candidate of Penukonda Constituency from the Telugu Desam Party, recently conducted a Shankaravam program in Munimadugu Panchayat, Nandu.
Savithamma, the MLA candidate of Penukonda Constituency from the Telugu Desam Party, recently conducted a Shankaravam program in Munimadugu Panchayat, Nandu. During the event, she highlighted the development work done by the TDP in the village and criticized the lack of progress under the current ruling YCP party.
Savithamma praised the TDP for providing electricity to Munimadugu village during their regime and for further developing roads and drainage under the leadership of Paritala Ravi. She also mentioned how MLA BK Parthasarathy had repaired a dam in the village, providing a permanent solution to a major problem.
In contrast, she criticized the current MLA Sankarnarayana for neglecting the village's development over the past five years. She also mentioned the lack of progress during the Congress Party Sarpanch's tenure for the past ten years.
Savithamma urged the residents of Munimadugu to vote for the Telugu Desam