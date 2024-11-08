Penukonda: Workshop on ‘Challenges of drought and development’ held

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Undivided Anantapur district is one of India’s most underdeveloped districts, defined by its arid, drought-prone landscape and a predominantly agrarian economy. With limited irrigation infrastructure, nearly 90% of its 27.5 lakh acres of farmland relies on rainwater, making it highly susceptible to drought, observed Dr Tara Bedi, noted environmentalist and UN project consultant.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Challenges of drought and development’, organised by NGO Young India project (YIP), Tara Bedi said industrial development is almost nonexistent, which limits alternative employment opportunities and makes rural livelihoods precarious. Addressing these challenges requires collaboration across government bodies, media, civil society, private industry, research institutions, and educational organizations, she added.

Dr Tara Bedi highlighted that advocacy and awareness-building are essential to drive policies that are people-centric and environmentally sustainable.

YIP is committed to working with stakeholders to foster public opinion and engage in policy discourse, influencing the formation of policies responsive to community needs.

Prof G Venkata Siva Reddy, a resource person from Civil Watch, stated that dependency on rainfed agriculture, combined with low and erratic rainfall, has resulted in only five normal crop years from 2010 to 2024.

Narendra Singh Bedi, CEO of Young India Project, emphasised that frequent droughts have led to poverty and distress for about 7 lakh rainfed farmers and laborers, resulting in indebtedness, migration, educational dropouts, and, in severe cases, farmer suicides.

He said to reduce dependency on drought-prone agriculture, YIP promotes livelihood diversification through off-farm and non-farm employment, skill-based jobs, micro-enterprises, and value chain management, aiming to ensure sustainable income for rural households.