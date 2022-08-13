People are happy with YSRCP governance, says Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasubabu

Vijayawada: Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasubabu on Saturday informed that a survey held by India Today clearly shows that people have extended their full support to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRCP is set for a tremendous win if elections are to be conducted now, according to the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey of India Today conducted on August 11.

He further stated that AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is people's leader and always works for the welfare of the public.

He said that not only people from the other states are coming to Andhra Pradesh to study the welfare activities taken up by the ruling YSRCP in the state but also representatives from other countries are also visiting AP to have a look at the development of the state. This clearly shows the administrative power of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated that all sections of people are happy with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance.