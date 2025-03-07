People can regularise encroached sites in one year: Minister

Vijayawada: Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that one year time was given for regularisation of encroached lands with no objections and for removal of private and Gramakantam lands from 22A list which contains lands prohibited from registration.

Replying to a question raised by members in Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the minister said the state government decided to remove the private lands from 22A for the benefit of poor and real owners and issued a memo on January 17 to this effect.

He said officials were directed to remove the private lands from 22A. He said the private lands of Gramakantam in village panchayats will also be removed from the prohibitory lands list.

The minister said the TDP government brought GO 187 in 2015 itself to remove the private lands. However, the previous YSRC P government conducted a survey of lands and placed 4,157 acre in prohibitory lands list causing hardship to common people.

He said that one year time is given for regularisation of house sites which were not objected to and people should utilise the opportunity to regularise their lands and sites. He said resurvey of land will be conducted for the benefit of landowners.