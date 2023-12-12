People can submit petitions at PS: SP

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai district): Superintendent of Police SV Madhava Reddy received 40 petitions from the people, who came from different parts of the district. The SP gave the petitioners a patient hearing and instructed the officials of police stations concerned to solve the petitioners’ problem without delay. The petitioners came up with complaints including property disputes, cybercrimes and other general complaints.

SP Madhava Reddy said that those people, who are unable to come to his office for Spandana programme, should visit nearest police station in their area and submit petitions. These will be treated as Spandana petitions and justice will be provided to the petitioners, he assured.

Disha DSP KVR Prasad, legal advisor Sainath Reddy, CI Sateesh and Spandana SI Venkatesh and others participated.