People express concern over high energy bills

Vijayawada: In the freshly issued energy bills, the Discoms charged three adjustment charges in each bill much to the chagrin of people. CPM executive committee member Ch Babu Rao, expressing resentment over the adjustment charges in the bills, said that there would be one more adjustment charge in the next month’s bill.

The government is collecting Rs 6,072 crore for lining the pockets of Gautam Adani. With the addition of the fourth adjustment bill, the burden would be Rs 15,484 crore on people. Babu Rao exhorted people to launch an agitation against the imposition of adjustment charges.

Taking exception to the adjustment charges, he said that it was unjust on the part of the NDA government to put additional burden on people within five months after assuming power. It is highly deplorable that the people have to pay Rs 6,072 crore for the energy consumed in 2022-23. From the next month onwards the adjustment charge of Rs 9,412 crore would be levied for the energy consumed in 2023-24.

The Discoms had already been collecting 40 paise per unit for 2014-19. Babu Rao said that the bills for December have gone up by 10 to 30 per cent. Out of the total bill of Lingam Venkatalakshmi, amounting to Rs 958, the adjustment charges are Rs 282. He demanded an explanation from the State and the Central government on the inflated energy bills.

It is grossly unjust that the NDA government simply washed off its hands stating that it was due to the mistakes committed by the previous government. He called upon the people to get ready for an agitation against the NDA government. Babu Rao demanded the government to bear the adjustment charges.

CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, CH Srinivas, Nizamuddin, Murthy and others participated.