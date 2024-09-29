People flock to TDP office to submit petitions to CM

Mangalagiri : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday assured those who submitted their appeals to him that all the necessary steps will be taken to resolve their problems at the earliest possible.

Chandrababu Naidu visited the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri where people from all corners of the state gathered to submit their petitions to him. The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all of them, including some physically-challenged and students.

Also, several of those who gathered at the party office handed over their donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The Chief Minister appreciated their efforts on contributing their mite to the CMRF.

A differently-abled woman from Gorantla in Guntur city, Tanner Samrajyam, informed Chandrababu that she had been getting pension under physically-challenged quota for long but the previous YSRCP government had withdrawn this pension under the guise that the power consumption of her house exceeded 300 units per month.

She made an appeal to the Chief Minister to restore the facility as she is finding to make both ends meet.

The members of Krishna Dharma Rakshana Samiti made an appeal to Chandrababu to set up a Goshala on the Guntur-Vijayawada highway as several cows are being illegally transported from here.