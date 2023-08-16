People happy with Jagan’s rule: Buggana

Kurnool/Nandyal: The 77th Independence Day was grandly celebrated in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Tuesday. Minister for Finance and Kurnool district in-charge Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy accompanied by district Collector Dr G Srijana, SP G Krishna Kanth and Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya unfurled the Tricolour flag in Kurnool.



Deputy Chief Minister and Nandyal district in-charge Minister Amzad Bash along with district Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) G Venkataramudu hoisted the national flag in Nandyal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion at police parade grounds in Kurnool, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy read a charter of developments made by the State government, adding that people of all communities are happy in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government as they are enjoying welfare schemes. Earlier, the Minister received the guard of honour from police personnel. Dance and cultural programmes of school children has enthralled the audience and viewers.

Deputy CM Amzad Basha participated in the Independence Day celebrations organised at CSC and KVSC Government Degree College grounds here. Later addressing the participants, the Deputy CM said that Nandyal is the land of several freedom fighters and paid tributes to the freedom fighters. He said that Jagananna ku Chepudam programme got good response from people. Around 6,288 complaints have been received and 4,851 have been resolved at the given point of time. He also read a charter of developments, welfare schemes and others being extended by the state government. After receiving the guard of honour from the police personnel he inspected the parade.

Independence Day was celebrated at Human Rights Commission (HRC) office, where Commission Chairman Justice M Seetharama Murthy unfurled the

Tricolour flag.