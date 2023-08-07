Live
Just In
People must wear handloom clothes at least one day in a week: Pawan Kalyan
Says in modern times, the art of handloom has faded a bit. Central and State governments as well as people should contribute to bring back the glory of handloom
Amaravati: Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan said India is said to be the birthplace of delicate handicrafts.
He said that handloom is important in such arts.
Pawan Kalyan explained that if our weavers create a sari as big as a matchbox, the world will be amazed by that magnificence. On this auspicious occasion as World Handloom Day is being celebrated today, on behalf of myself and the Jana Sena Party, I wish everyone in this field my best wishes.
"In modern times, the art of handloom has faded a bit. Central and State governments as well as people should contribute to bring back the glory of handloom. People must wear handloom clothes at least one day in a week.
I feel fortunate to dedicate myself as a brand ambassador for a handloom with a rich historical background. I want the government to always stand by the handloom families who believe in this art and keep this art alive," Pawan said in his statement.