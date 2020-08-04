People need to have awareness on laws: Venkaiah Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for more awareness among the people about various laws.



Addressing the virtual meeting held to mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Dr B R Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, here on Tuesday, Venkaiah opined that laws should be framed in such a way that people can understand them easily. He participated as a chief guest in the event.

Describing the youth as protectors of the Constitution, the Vice-President exhorted them to play a key role in building a model society. Similarly, women should have more opportunities and there should be no room for gender bias, the Vice-President emphasised.

Recalling his experiences during the Jai Andhra Movement and Emergency, Naidu said his student days at Andhra University had laid a strong foundation for his political career and expressed gratitude to all the teachers who moulded him.

Stating that the number of law colleges is going up, the Vice-President underlined the need for ensuring quality education.

Principal of the Law College S Sumitra elaborated the glory of the campus that produced a host of eminent personalities. Vice-Chancellor of AU P V G D Prasad Reddy, Former Principal of the college D Surya Prakasa Rao, among others attended the virtual meeting.