People of AP looking for alternative govt: GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said there is a need for alternative party in Andhara Pradesh instead of the YSRCP. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the MP said AP people wanted alternative but it does not mean they want TDP either. He said there was no proper governance in AP after the bifurcation of the state.

GVL mentioned that in AP, political system is revolving around family rulers. An alternative force should come into effect with the BJP and the JSP's alliance, the MP said. He made it clear that BJP is with Jana Sena. He said that BJP is away from such politics that run around family rulers. But these regional parties have become a legacy. He said their fight would be intensified based on the upcoming elections.

Further, GVL stated that anti-Hindu attitude has increased in the state. No one is raising voice against anti-Hindu attitude except the BJP. He said the budget meetings would start from next Tuesday and he will try his best to improve the development of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra.

He said he would appeal to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about the development of Araku road. He said he would also mention the problems of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, EBC reservations in Uttarandhra, and the problems of fishermen.

The BJP MP said in the next two months, all the problems in the state would be brought to the attention of the Centre. Party state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said they would organise a padayatra in the state from March 10 to 30 with an aim of defeating the YSRCP in the next elections. Visakhapatnam parliament district president M Ravindra participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, in another programme, GVL launched a logo of 19th WKI International Karate Championship- 2023. GVL was accompanied by actor Suman, BJP leader B Raghu, BJP Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao.