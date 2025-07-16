People satisfied with State govt’s performance: Bharath

Kurnool: The public is highly satisfied with the State government’s performance over the past year, said Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, T G Bharath.

Participating in the ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ programme held at Lakshmi Nagar of Kurnool’s 24th ward on Tuesday, the Minister visited every household and interacted with residents. He enquired about the implementation of welfare schemes, asked which benefits they were receiving, and whether they faced any issues in the last year.

Locals affirmed that they were availing benefits such as free gas cylinders and ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme. They also mentioned that several long-standing issues in the ward had been resolved. Residents expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Bharath for their efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharath emphasised that the purpose of the outreach programme was to explain the government’s initiatives and directly understand people’s concerns. He reiterated that the government was committed to fulfilling all promises made during the elections.

He further announced that new welfare schemes will be introduced soon. Highlighting the State’s achievements, he said Andhra Pradesh offers one of the highest pension benefits in the country and that schemes like “Talliki Vandanam” and “Anna Canteens” are bringing significant positive change to people’s lives.

He added that with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, industiralists were coming forward to invest in the State, particularly to foster development in the Rayalaseema region.

Minister Bharath also condemned the YSRCP leaders for making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s age, calling the comments unfortunate and unacceptable. He stated that such language is typical only of YSRCP leaders and recalled that the public had already limited them to 11 Assembly seats. If they continue such conduct, he warned, they may lose even those seats in the next election.