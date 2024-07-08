People taught befitting lesson to Modi in 2024 polls: CPI

Anantapur: CPI national secretary K Narayana has accused the Narendra Modi government of unleashing a rule of fascism, communalism and browbeating the opposition parties during the past 10 years. The people taught a befitting lesson to Modi in the 2024 elections by checking his dictatorial tendencies and strengthening the opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Narayana along with party State secretary Ramakrishna and district leaders lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of stifling the voice of the trade unions by depriving them of their constitutional rights.

The CPI leader criticised Modi for claiming himself as a reformer who is making amendments to the British style constitution. Except calling the laws by different names, the NDA government failed to change the content, Narayana said.

Narayana mocked at Modi’s projection of himself as someone larger than the constitution and doing nothing in practice.

Standing by the corporate houses and totally identifying with them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making new labour laws to suit the convenience of corporate houses, thereby weakening the national workforce and production.

Narayana called upon the opposition parties to continously expose Modi in Parliament and exert pressure on the Central government to withdraw all the draconian laws.

Narayana challenged Prime Minister Modi to if he can, demolish age-old British irrigation barrages, dams and projects and rebuild them.

He appealed to the civil servants both IAS and IPS officers to maintain their dignity by staying neutral and not bow to the whims and fancies of political bosses. The CPI national secretary said that political parties rule the state for 5 years whereas officials remain until their retirement. He said it is unfortunate that some of the civil servants are in jail in AP and Telangana.

Narayana welcomed the on-going negotiations between the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States on several pressing inter-State issues. He hoped everything will be settled amicably through dialogue.

He called for a backward regions special package for North Andhra and Rayalaseema on the lines of Bundelkhand special package given by the Centre.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna made fun of laying foundation for Kadapa steel plant fives times, once by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, twice each by Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy and finally with no outcome. If the steel plant becomes a reality 30,000 youth will get direct jobs and thousands more indirect jobs.

The special status remained a pipedream with neither Jagan Mohan Reddy not Chandrababu Naidu being serious about it.

He urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to use his position to get maximum benefits from the Centre including exclusive railway zone, stalling Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation and fulfillment of all promises under 2014 AP ReorganiSation Act.