Live
- Pilgrim city gears up for I-Day fete
- Stay away from drugs, join nation-building, youth exhorted
- Comic Con back in Hyd’bad, to be held from Oct 31 – Nov 2
- People urged to donate organs
- TGICET-2025 admissions counselling schedule announced
- Heavy rains claim 2 lives in Vijayawada
- BRAOU extends UG/PG admissions deadline to August 30
- TG BJP lauds apex court’s decision to transfer lawyer couple murder case to CBI
- Rangareddy receives 448.8 mm rains
- Govt to felicitate SSC & Inter toppers during I-Day celebrations
People urged not to believe rumours
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Wednesday urged the public not to believe rumours about floods in the Budameru that may be...
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Wednesday urged the public not to believe rumours about floods in the Budameru that may be circulating on social media or elsewhere.
He assured residents that the situation is under control and that the public will be given ample notice if any action is needed.
The Collector stated that a special team is continuously and closely monitoring the water flow in the Budameru from the Velagaleru regulator.
He clarified that any water stagnation in various parts of the city is a result of local rainfall and not due to floods from the Budameru.
Dr Lakshmisha emphasised that if water needs to be released from the regulator, the public will be alerted 24 hours in advance.
“Water will only be released after people from affected areas have been safely moved to secure locations,” he said.
He advised the public to remain calm and vigilant, but not to panic over baseless rumours. For any doubts or information, residents can call the Collectorate Control Room at 9154970454.