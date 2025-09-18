People will never trust Jagan again: MLA Venkataraju

Gopalapuram (East Godavari district): Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju said that people will never again trust YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is daydreaming about returning to power. He reminded that the people, unable to tolerate his misrule, looting, atrocities and destruction, rejected him in the 2024 elections and denied even Opposition status.

Speaking at a programme here on Wednesday, the TDP MLA predicted that in future elections, YSRCP will not secure even 11 seats. He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for moving forward with determination to rebuild the state and put it back on the path of development.

The MLA accused Jagan of spreading venom and false propaganda with the sole intention of creating unrest in the state. He questioned whether Jagan had ever stepped out of his palace during his five-year rule to interact with the people, address employees’ salary issues, or resolve pension delays. He said Jagan left behind massive debts of Rs 9.74 lakh crore and pushed Andhra Pradesh towards bankruptcy, while also being responsible for thousands of deaths due to spurious liquor. In contrast, CM Chandrababu restored discipline in governance, ensuring salaries and pensions are given on time and providing enhanced benefits to the poor, disabled, and bedridden.

Venkataraju said under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, 528 beneficiaries in Gopalapuram constituency received Rs 5.42 crore assistance, something that was completely neglected under the YSRCP regime. He added that government schools have been transformed with quality meals, uniforms, bags, and shoes under minister Nara Lokesh’s leadership.

Over 16,000 teacher posts have been filled through DSC, with an assurance to conduct DSC every year. He affirmed that he visits villages regularly and works for the people consistently, unlike YSRCP leaders who appear only during elections.

The MLA also defended the newly-introduced P4 (People’s Participation for Progress) programme, clarifying that it is not a business but a social responsibility born from Chandrababu’s vision to uplift poor families. He warned YSRCP leaders not to obstruct such an innovative initiative, which encourages the well-off to adopt and support the underprivileged. “P4 is unique in the world, designed to bring light into the lives of the poorest families. YSRCP leaders must stop mindless criticism and allow this historic program to benefit the people,” Venkataraju said.