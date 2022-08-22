People's feedback used to improve schemes: Minister Suresh

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam will be a regular programme to interact with people and to know their response and resolve the issues.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to receive feedback on the welfare programmes directly from the public, and the responses will be used to make the schemes well implemented at ground level.

The Minister participated in Gadapa Gadapaku programme in Thokapalli village of Peddaraveedu mandal on Monday and the local volunteers, secretariat staff and party leaders also participated.

Responding to the pleas from the public, the Minister ordered the secretariat staff to try to resolve them within their limits as soon as possible, and bring to the notice of higher officials, if they should be addressed by them.

The minister said that they will go to each and every household in the assembly constituency, take feedback on the welfare programmes the family members received, and address any specific issues obstructing them from receiving the benefits.