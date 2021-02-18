Permanent free electricity to farmers is our responsibility, AP govt. clarifies centre over power reforms

The Andhra Pradesh government has made it clear to the centre that they are not ready to impose the burden of electricity on the poor and middle class people of the state. "We feel it is our responsibility to provide permanent free electricity to the farmer and will not allow under any circumstances to cause harm to the safety of employees," govt said. Union Energy Minister RK Singh on Wednesday held a video conference with the states on power reforms and learnt the views of the states regarding the amendment of the law. On this occasion, AP Energy Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli brought the state's argument to the attention of the centre. The central government sent a copy of the draft to the states last year, asking for views on power reforms. The AP government has raised some objections in this regard in the interest of the people of the state. The centre has consulted with the states to make changes in the draft.

'The state government is currently heavily subsidising poor household electricity. 1.45k per unit (within 50 units) to the poor as in other states. The government subsidized the poor and middle class by Rs 1,700 crore last year. There are currently 18 lakh electricity connections in the state. The government is subsidising up to Rs 9,000 crore for DISCOMs to provide 9 hours of free electricity. The state government on the other hand intends to give the farmer as many connections as he wants with a subsidy. "The government has started generating 10,000 MW of solar power for farmers alone. They should get free electricity," 'said the state energy secretary. If the centre undertakes electrical reforms. Who should lay agricultural power lines? Who should install new transformers if they burn out? He mentioned. They demanded that their government should not compromise on these matters, that there should be strict procedures and that the interests of the farmer should be safeguarded.

Srikanth Nagulapalli said that whatever reforms the centre undertakes, there is a need to provide full security to the state power employees and they have worked closely with the government to strengthen the state power sector. The Union Minister responded positively, suggesting that it would be better if the state allocates its share of wind and solar power at the national level. He said the discus would remain intact even if competing operators arrived. He clarified that the lines of discoms are used by private operators and employees will not be bothered. Electricity theft, meter clamping, reading, and many other topics were discussed. Meanwhile, the state government has asked the centre for setting up a dispute resolution tribunal in the south.