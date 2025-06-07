Permissions granted for 53 applications through single desk portal

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Friday directed officials to promptly grant approvals for applications submitted through the Single Desk Portal, in order to promote aspiring industrialists in the district.

Presiding over the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting held at the Collectorate’s video conference hall, the Collector emphasized the importance of facilitating the establishment of industries in the district. The meeting was attended by District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Javahar Babu, Lead District Manager Ravinder Kumar, SC/ST Chamber of Commerce President Rajamahendranath, and other concerned department officials.

During the meeting, the Collector stated that 65 industrial proposals were received over the last quarter under the Single Desk system. Out of these, approvals have already been granted for 53 units by the respective departments. She instructed the officials from the Environment and Factories Departments to resolve the remaining 12 applications within the stipulated timeframe.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, the Collector announced that under various industrial incentive schemes such as investment subsidy, interest subsidy, electricity concessions, and sales tax benefits, a total of Rs.31.85 lakhs has been sanctioned to 16 production and service-based units in the district.

She further called for enhanced awareness among youth in both urban and rural areas regarding industrial investments and the establishment of new units, underscoring the crucial role of grassroots-level entrepreneurship in economic development.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Narayana Reddy, Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Kishore Reddy, Transport Department Officer Aishwarya Reddy, and representatives from various departments and industrial associations.