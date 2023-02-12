Perni lashes out at Naidu over book on Viveka murder

Vijayawada: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lashed out at TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for publishing a book with baseless allegations and concocted versions in the murder case of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he wanted to know why Naidu and TDP leaders have not published their names on the cover page of the book and felt that it all indicates the allegations were false and fabricated.

If Naidu was really so committed, why didn't he release similar books on the deaths of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, besides demanding CBI probe, he questioned.

How does TDP chief knew what statement Y S Avinash Reddy had given to the CBI, he said and rued why the TDP government had failed to file any chargesheet in the case.

The former minister also reminded that it was Naidu who brought a GO and restricted the CBI in the state during his tenure. But, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has never restricted the CBI but has extended cooperation to the investigation.

Reacting to the alleged derogatory comments made by Nara Lokesh on the Chief Minister during Yuva Galam padyatra,

he said that Lokesh was using filthy language as his padayatra was unable to evoke

public response.