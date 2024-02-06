  • Menu
Perni Nani flays Pawan and Sharmila

Highlights

Former minister Perni Nani criticized Pawan Kalyan for speaking about family ties, questioning his credibility due to past actions.

Former minister Perni Nani criticized Pawan Kalyan for speaking about family ties, questioning his credibility due to past actions. He also expressed anger at Sharmila for joining forces with their family's enemies. Perni nani highlighted how people supported CM Jagan, comparing it to the leadership of Krishna.

He criticized Pawan for supporting those who insulted his own mother and damaging the morale of Jana Sena workers. Nani further mentioned the involvement of Bala Showry joined Jana Sena with Nadendla Manohar's help.

Finally, he argued that Bala Showry has no right to speak about CM Jagan, who has provided them with support and power.

