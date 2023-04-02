Perni Nani flays TDP, asks whether they could contest in 175 constituencies

Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani challenged TDP to contest in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and also challenged Chandrababu whether he can contest against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Sunday, he asked TDP to clarify on how many tickets will be given to the Jana Sena in 175 constituencies. He also asked whether TDP would give tickets to Rahul Gandhi also.

Perni Nani said that Chandrababu does not have the courage to compete with CM Jagan and opined that Naidu cannot contest in elections without alliances. "We are inviting why not Pulivendula slogan and challenge Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to contest in Pulivendula," Nani said adding that the TDP will taste the defeat.