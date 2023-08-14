Perni Nani slams Pawan Kalyan, calls JSP chief package star of Babu

Amaravati: Ex-minister and YCP MLA Perni Nani said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hurling mud at Chief Minister Jagan. He said that Pawan's habit is to say something that makes people laugh. He demanded that Pawan should boldly say that he is working for Chandrababu.



He said that both TDP and Jana Sena will work together in the next elections... Jana Sena incharges will not be placed where TDP is in charge. He said that people are being sold by obstructing the glamor of the film.

Pawan, who had said that he would not allow anyone from YCP to join the party, was furious that he was now waiting to see who would come. Pawan has advocated unsustainable politics. He questioned why they are not able to stop the privatization of Visakha Steel Plant if they have the power to play Jagan with the cooperation of the Centre.