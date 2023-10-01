  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Perni Nani takes jibe at TDP's noisy protest, says TDP activists not participated

YSRCP MLA and former minister Nani
x

YSRCP MLA and former minister Nani

Highlights

YSRCP MLA and former minister Nani criticised Chandrababu Naidu for his unfulfilled promise of providing BC reservation to Kapus and stated that he would be held accountable for his fraudulent actions.

YSRCP MLA and former minister Nani criticised Chandrababu Naidu for his unfulfilled promise of providing BC reservation to Kapus and stated that he would be held accountable for his fraudulent actions. Speaking to media on Sunday, Nani found Nara Lokesh's "Mota Mogadinda" call amusing and mocked it saying that they made sounds happily forgetting Naidu is in jail.

Responding to TDP claims that Naidu has no role in the skill development scam, Nani questioned why, if the cases against Chandrababu were baseless, the judges did not rule in his favor or grant him release. He said that people of the state are not innocent to believe the TDP claims.

Nani further pointed out that the TDP cadre itself has not turn up to the noisy protest call given by Nara Lokesh and opined that TDP cadre has beleive that Naidu has resorted to corruption.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X