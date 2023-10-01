Perni Nani takes jibe at TDP's noisy protest, says TDP activists not participated

YSRCP MLA and former minister Nani criticised Chandrababu Naidu for his unfulfilled promise of providing BC reservation to Kapus and stated that he would be held accountable for his fraudulent actions. Speaking to media on Sunday, Nani found Nara Lokesh's "Mota Mogadinda" call amusing and mocked it saying that they made sounds happily forgetting Naidu is in jail.



Responding to TDP claims that Naidu has no role in the skill development scam, Nani questioned why, if the cases against Chandrababu were baseless, the judges did not rule in his favor or grant him release. He said that people of the state are not innocent to believe the TDP claims.

Nani further pointed out that the TDP cadre itself has not turn up to the noisy protest call given by Nara Lokesh and opined that TDP cadre has beleive that Naidu has resorted to corruption.