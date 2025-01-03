PET for constable aspirant proves fatal

Vijayawada:In a tragic incident, a young aspirant who attended the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the constables’ recruitment test died due to cardiac arrest in Machilipatnam on Thursday. Addressing the media, Krishna district police informed that, a 25-year-old aspirant Daravat Chandrasekhar of A Konduru mandal in NTR district attended the PET and participated in the 1,600 metres running race at the Police Parade Grounds in Machilipatnam.

Unfortunately, he collapsed in the fourth round of the race in the morning and was taken to the government hospital in an ambulance for treatment. He lost his life while undergoing treatment at 2.14 pm.

The government hospital doctors have announced that Chandrasekhar lost his life due to cardiac arrest. He was also suffering from fever for the past five days. He attended the test based on the call letter sent by the police department.

The Krishna district police have appealed to the candidates to attend the PET based on their health condition. If the participants are not feeling well, they can take permission from the police department to attend the PET on January 20, the last day of the PET. The police department is conducting the tests as part of the state-wide recruitment drive.