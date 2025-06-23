PGRS at mandal, divisional and municipal levels today

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that with the aim of speeding up the resolution of public grievances and bringing it closer to the people, the state government is also conducting the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) services at the mandal, divisional and municipal levels on Monday. Similarly, at the district level, the PGRS programme is being conducted as usual from 10 am at the Collectorate’s Godavari Conference Hall here. The government has now decentralised the complaints-receiving system that was previously implemented at the district level. Through this, people can submit their complaints directly to the nearest mandal offices, divisional offices, or municipal offices. Also, to file a complaint online from home, the official website provided by the government is: https://meekosam.ap.gov.in

To know information about complaint registration, complaint status etc., people can call the toll-free number 1100 (double one double zero). The Collector said that due to this system, people’s problems will be immediately reached by the concerned authorities and resolved in a timely manner. She urged the people to avail this opportunity and make full use of it.