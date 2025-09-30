PGRS: Consent of petitioner must for closure of issue

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri has instructed officials to interact with applicants before closing any grievance petitions. She clarified that petitions should not be marked as resolved without the knowledge and consent of the applicants.

Participating in the Public Grievance Redressal programme held at the Collectorate in Bommuru on Monday, Collector Kirti, Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, DRO T Sitarama Murthy, and other officials received petitions from the public. She instructed that issues like family member certificates and ration cards, which can be resolved at the mandal or secretariat level, should not reach the district-level grievance cell. The collector ordered the setting up of GST help desks in district offices to inform the public about price reductions on goods and services following reforms. Awareness campaigns on GST benefits should be conducted door-to-door until October 19, she said.

Further, municipal commissioners of Nidadavole and Kovvur, along with MPDOs in rural areas, were told to identify areas vulnerable to drinking water contamination and take preventive measures. With fevers being reported in several areas, the collector directed officials to test the borewell water and protect public health.

She also noted that e-Crop registration in the district has already reached 90 percent, and instructed staff to complete the remaining registrations at the earliest.