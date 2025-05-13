PGRS: Grievances registered online

Rajamahendravaram: Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Ketan Garg said that every grievance received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) is significant and must be resolved promptly and sincerely.

He directed the officials to ensure the immediate resolution of all complaints received during the public grievance redressal session held at the Municipal Corporation office on Monday.

A total of 29 grievances were registered, including four related to revenue, one to sanitation, two to public health, five to town planning, eight to engineering, eight toward secretariats, and one to MEPMA.

The Commissioner instructed the heads of the respective departments (HODs) to take proactive measures to resolve the grievances by Saturday. He emphasised that in certain cases, senior officials might need to conduct field inspections to understand the issues better and provide clear and accurate responses to the complainants.

Commissioner Ketan Garg also announced that every grievance submitted would be registered online, and complainants would receive a receipt specifying the timeline for resolution.

Following the session, the Commissioner reviewed the status of pending grievances and conducted a teleconference with ward secretariat secretaries to understand the reasons behind unresolved complaints. He made it clear that no application should remain pending at any level.