PGRS witnesses huge crowds

Nellore: Hug crowds witnessed at Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held at the Collectorate and police parade grounds here on Monday.

After the government abolished Land Titling Act, most people were complaining about problems related to borders of fields, illegal occupation, survey and such issues. Also, people are requesting allocation of assigned lands for cultivation purpose and house sites.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla took the representations from the public on various issues, most of them related to land issues. He directed the officials to solve the petitioners’ problems as per the guidelines.

Meanwhile, SP Ajitha Vejendla, Additional SPs Deeksha and CH Soujanya took the representations from victims at PGRS held at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall at police parade grounds. They have received as many as 123 representations on various issues.

A woman from Kanigiri mandal has alleged that one Karredhula Ramya of Kanigiri town had abducted her daughter a few days ago.

The victim said that she already lodged a complaint with the police and appealed the SP to take steps to rescue her daughter. In another case, a woman of Manubolu mandal said that K Santosh of the same mandal has been harassing her daughter in the name of love for some days and appealed to solve her daughter’s problem.

SP Ajitha assured that every problem will be solved as per legal procedures. She appealed people to be alert while dealing financial transactions.

DSRB CI Rama Rao, SB-2 CI Srinivasa Reddy and others were present.