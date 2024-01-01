Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow

Velagapudi (Guntur district): The State government has decided to implement the second phase of its flagship Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) programme throughout the State from January 2, according to an official release.

JAS-II would cover all households specifically targeting chronic patients, pregnant and lactating mothers, neo-natal and infant care, adolescent health and persons with chronic diseases. Through this programme, the government intends to ensure that the health issues are not only identified at the doorsteps of people but also addressed through the right treatment upon proper consultation and referral to the Arogyasri Network Hospitals. Responsibility will be entrusted to the Family Doctor as well as the CHO/ANM for handholding the patients to ensure follow-up consultation and making drugs available at village itself as per their needs.

Under the second phase of JAS, the volunteers and people’s representatives will visit every household and explain about Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp, the date of the camp and venue details.

The volunteer shall make door-to-door visits twice before the JAS health camp. The first visit will be done 15 days before the camp date to inform the venue and date and the second visit three days prior as a reminder.

The total mandals will be equally divided to organise one camp every Tuesday of the week in half of the mandals and every Friday in the remaining half of the mandals in the district.

In urban areas, the camps will be conducted on Wednesday. In each health camp, a minimum of three doctors including 2 specialist doctors and one PMOA (Paramedical Opthalmic Assistant) will be present.

A total of 13,954 JAS-II health camps will be conducted in a span of six months. In rural areas, 10,032 camps and in urban areas 3,922 health camps will be conducted. During January 2024, a total of 3,583 camps shall be conducted.

Various specialists will render their services at the camps. They include General Medicine (543), gynaecologists (645), general surgeons (349), paediatricians (285), orthopaedicians (345) and other specialists (378) will be providing services at the health camps.

Besides, 2,545 specialist doctors and 2,731 MBBS doctors will also take part in the health camps. To conduct eye screening, a total of 562 PMOAs will be deployed at the health camps.

The Family Doctor, CHO and ANM of the village will follow up on all referral cases recommended by the doctors at the health camp to ensure the patient is handheld to visit the Aarogyasri Network hospital and required treatment is given. The patients with chronic illness will get the follow up consultation and medicines free of cost at all Aarogyasri Network hospitals.

The required medicines will be directly sent to the village clinic and will be handed over directly to the patient by CHO/ANM along with prescription explanation to the patient.