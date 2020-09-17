PHC medical officer D Ravi Chandra felicitated for Covid services in Korukonda

Korukonda: Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer D Ravi Chandra was felicitated on PHC premises here on Wednesday, in recognition of his services during Covid-19 pandemic.

He completed 10,000 Covid-19 tests in four months in the limits of PHC Korukonda, Sitanagaram, Commuity Health Centre (CHC) Gokavaram, Kotikesavaram, Dosakayalapalli, Palacharla and Sitanagaram villages.

Korukonda Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society former president Naga Ramesh, TDP secretary M Lakshmi Narayana and others honoured the doctor with a shawl for relentless work.

Laboratory technician P Ganga Raju, staff nurse M Vijaya Santhi, data entry operator T Sravani and pharmacist also honoured.

Responding to his felicitation, Dr Ravi Chandra said the people should take care of themselves and maintain physical distance along with wearing masks to combat Corona.

He advised the people to follow the guidelines given by doctors to maintain sound health.