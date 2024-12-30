Physical fitness tests for candidates to begin today

Ongole : Prakasam District SP A R Damodar announced that all arrangements have been completed for the physical fitness tests for constable candidates which will be conducted from December 30 to January 10.

The police personnel conducted a successful trial run at the parade grounds on Sunday.

The SP announced that a total of 5,345 candidates, including 4,435 men and 910 women, who passed the preliminary test conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will participate in the physical measurements and efficiency tests.

The SP emphasised that only candidates with valid admit cards will be permitted to enter the testing venue, the District Police Parade Ground. He said that the ground has been equipped with comprehensive facilities, including designated areas for document verification, computerisation of certificates and physical tests. CCTV cameras will monitor each event and an Additional SP-level officer has been appointed for supervision.

SP Damodar said that the physical tests will include a 1,600-metre run, 100-metre sprint, and long jump events. The department has arranged medical camps, drinking water, and other essential facilities for candidates, he added.

The SP advised candidates to bring their admit cards and original certificates as specified in their hall-tickets on their designated dates.

Cautioning against potential fraud, the SP advised the candidates not to fall prey to middlemen. He assured that selections would be based purely on merit and urged candidates to report any such suspicious activities to the police.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswar Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu and other senior police officials participated in the trial run conducted at the parade ground.