Physics teachers told to inspire students

Vijayawada: The best way to teach physics and inspire students is to demonstrate and create interest in young minds, said Prof TS Natarajan, retired Professor of IIT Madras, while addressing the ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab) teachers and students at a programme held at Maddi Subbarao English Medium High School here on Saturday.

Maddi Subbarao English Medium High School in association with the chapter of Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) - AP, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and The STEM Makers jointly organised a workshop on “The Importance of Learning Science and Technology Effectively through Simple Experiments.”

Prof Natarajan showcased the DIY (do it yourself) Electronics kit and DIY Physics kit, designed by him for the participating teachers.

He demonstrated the DIY kits to inspire educators to adopt interactive teaching methods. Teachers learned how these kits could engage students through practical applications and encourage curiosity and creativity. Prof Natarajan’s engaging demonstrations of Bernoulli principle connected to its role in enabling air travel, principle of inertia, moment of inertia related to speed of object which is used in design of amusement park rides and conservation of angular momentum amongst many others reinforced the idea that education is most effective when it sparks curiosity and builds confidence in learners.

Dr G Sahaya Bhaskaran of IAPT, Vijayawada, Asha Kranthi Nandigam of The STEM Makers, Syamala Princlpal and Padmaja Vice-Principal of MSR EM High School, teachers from Aravinda High School, Nirmala High School, MSR and team from Rapid Labs also participated.