Live
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
- Early-onset cancer causes a mystery
- Full-scale assault on India’s institutions: Rahul
Just In
Physiotherapy helps cure various diseases
Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that there will be no damage to the body by treating the disease better through physiotherapy rather than...
Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that there will be no damage to the body by treating the disease better through physiotherapy rather than through medication. To promote the importance of physiotherapy, World Physiotherapy Day being celebrated on September 8 of every year since 1951.
A Physiotherapist by profession, Dr Gurumoorthy was the chief guest at the World Physiotherapy Day celebrations held by College of Physiotherapy, SVIMS on Friday. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi said that when the body gets any problem, only medicines may not help cure it but physiotherapy will provide the relief. By undergoing physiotherapy, one will become healthy and live longer with good health. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that nowadays more people are complaining about joint pains. Sitting before the computer for long hours and extensive use of cell phones have been causing joints, neck and waist pains for which the permanent solution is possible only through physiotherapy.
SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy said that even chronic diseases like paralysis can be cured to some extent through physiotherapy. College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr Madhavi, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, In-charge Registrar Dr Vanajakshamma, Siddha Hospital in-charge Dr Samrat and others participated.