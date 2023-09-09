  • Menu
Physiotherapy helps cure various diseases

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy speaking at the World Physiotherapy Day programme at SVIMS in Tirupati on Friday. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr Madhavi and others are seen.

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that there will be no damage to the body by treating the disease better through physiotherapy rather than...

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that there will be no damage to the body by treating the disease better through physiotherapy rather than through medication. To promote the importance of physiotherapy, World Physiotherapy Day being celebrated on September 8 of every year since 1951.

A Physiotherapist by profession, Dr Gurumoorthy was the chief guest at the World Physiotherapy Day celebrations held by College of Physiotherapy, SVIMS on Friday. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi said that when the body gets any problem, only medicines may not help cure it but physiotherapy will provide the relief. By undergoing physiotherapy, one will become healthy and live longer with good health. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that nowadays more people are complaining about joint pains. Sitting before the computer for long hours and extensive use of cell phones have been causing joints, neck and waist pains for which the permanent solution is possible only through physiotherapy.

SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy said that even chronic diseases like paralysis can be cured to some extent through physiotherapy. College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr Madhavi, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, In-charge Registrar Dr Vanajakshamma, Siddha Hospital in-charge Dr Samrat and others participated.

