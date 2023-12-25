PK entry is bonus for TDP, says Anam

Nellore: While exuding confidence over his party will return to power in 2024 elections, TDP State official spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said the meeting of poll strategist Prasant Kishor with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will help in securing more seats against the expectations.

Addressing a press meet at the party office in the city on Sunday, the TDP leader noted that the meeting between Chandrababu Naidu and Prasanth Kishor indicates the downfall of YSRCP in the coming elections. He said PK has regretted that it was his fault to extend support to YSRCP in 2019 elections after he had analysed the five-year rule of that government.

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no clarity over the development of the State, Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy criticised that Jagan always busy on making plans as to how to loot public money. After tasting bitter experience during YSRCP rule, people of the State have already come to a decision to dislodge YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Chief Minister’s post in the coming elections.