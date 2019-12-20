Plea to revise pension on par with salaries of bank staff: AIBRF

Vijayawada: All India Bank Retired Federation (AIBRF) general manager SC Jain said that pension to the retired bank employees should be revised as per the pay revised to the in-service bank employees.

He spoke at the AIBRF general body meeting held at a hotel here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Jain said that though the salaries of bank employees are being revised there is no revision done to the pension received by the pensioners.

He said that the retired employees are facing many problems and appealed to the authorities to revise family pension to the family members. He said that with meager amount paid by the authorities, the retired employees are in neck deep troubles.

All India Syndicate Bank Retired Employees federation state secretary K Chandrasekhar informed that there are about 8,000 retired Syndicate Bank employees and out of them about 1000 are retired employees in AP. About 400 retired employees of Syndicate Bank participated in the meeting.